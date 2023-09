CAPE HATTERAS, N.C. (WAVY) — This one didn’t quite Turn Back in time.

The National Park Service says a 42-foot vessel by that name ran aground after 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at Cape Hatteras National Seashore, about a mile north of Oregon Inlet.

No injuries were reported and the boat was eventually “turned back” out to sea before 11:35 a.m.

It’s unclear what exactly led to the boat running aground.