A disabled sailboat is anchored in rough waters off Fort Monroe on Dec. 23, 2022. It later broke free and hit nearby rocks. (Courtesy of John Savage)

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A boat headed to Key West broke down Friday near Fort Monroe and ended up crashing into nearby rocks after currents/high winds broke its anchors loose.

Hampton Fire & Rescue Acting Battalion Chief Wayne Woodcock says two men and a dog were aboard at the time. They started having motor issues around the Chesapeake Bay area and when they got to Fort Monroe the engine completely lost power.

The captain dropped three anchors but they broke loose due to the conditions on Friday as winds gusted around 35 mph. Video from WAVY viewer John Savage showed the boat in distress Friday morning.

Hampton first responders were able to get the men and a dog off the boat safely, but the boat can’t be moved until the winds die down, Woodcock says.

Hampton police are helping the group find accommodations.