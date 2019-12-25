Blood drive being held at local malls through New Year’s Day

CHESAPEAKE, Va (WAVY) — It’s the season for giving and WAVY-TV 10 and FOX 43 hope you’ll consider giving the gift of life by donating blood.

10 On Your Side stopped by a blood drive at Greenbriar mall, but there are donation centers at Chesapeake Square mall, Monticello Marketplace, and Patrick Henry Mall.

“Loving and serving others, by giving blood. I do it every year on Christmas Eve,” said Chad Cloutire. He stopped by the blood donation drive in Greenbriar mall in Chesapeake today.

“I know there is a big need and a lot of people can’t donate so if I’m able to, I can do it,” he said.

This isn’t even his last stop of the day.

“It’s just fulfilling you know I love to serve others when I leave here i’m gonna head over to CHKD and make those kids have the best time they can at Christmas time while they are at the hospital,” he said.

As early as noon, the nurses here had serviced more than 20 patients.

They say they need for blood at local hospitals is in high demand, especially around this time of year.

Donna Taylor also gives blood every Christmas eve.

“One day it could be me or a family member that needs that, and that’s why I’m here,” she said.

But she wants you to consider donating any time of the year.

“I think we should give blood as much as we can, not only on holidays because I mean people need it every day. And to save a life what more can you ask for. And that’s my Christmas gift to someone that I can save a life,” she said.

Today was not your last day to donate. The center will be open up until New Years Day.

All blood types are encouraged to donate and walk-ins are welcome.



