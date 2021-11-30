Blog: Warming trend starts today. Last official day of hurricane season 2021.

Yesterday was cold for late November. We had high temperatures only in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees as predicted.

High Temps Yesterday

The wind also made it feel like Winter. The average high temperature is in the upper 50s this time of year. Today we will start a warming trend, but it won’t kick in until the afternoon. We started with some clouds and temps mainly in the 30s this morning. However, temps will rise about 20 degrees as we go through the day. The clouds are moving out, and we’ll have a lot of sunshine as we go through the day. High pressure is to our south.

Regional Weather Map

Winds will pick up out of the southwest. They will run at 10-15mph with gusts up to 20mph.

Wind Forecast

So high temps will run up to the upper 50s later this afternoon. There might even be a couple of highs near 60 in a spot or two. It’s another good day to dress in layers! Tonight we’ll have a few clouds with low temps in the 30s and 40s. Tomorrow we’ll have fair skies with a little more clouds in the afternoon. High temps will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds will be light. It will be mild, but the real warmth will be in the central U.S. Take a look at all of the 70s out there:

Forecast Temps Tomorrow

Even Denver will be hitting some 70s. Wow! The warmth will slide east over the next 4 days. Locally we’ll be in the mid-upper 60s on Thursday. There will be a weak warm front nearby. So there may be some isolated showers in the region. However, the chance is very low. We’ll be warm again on Friday and Saturday with fair skies. Then the clouds will increase a bit on Sunday as a cool front moves into the region. There may be some isolated showers. We’ll see. I’ll talk more about the overall dryness in tomorrow’s weather blog.

Yes, today is the official end of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season. However, it does not mean that we can’t have another system before the year ends. It just means that the odds of getting another tropical system is very low. We finished the season with 21 named storms, 7 hurricanes, and 4 major hurricanes.

Hurricane Season Numbers

This was on the high end of the forecasts for the number of named systems. However, it was pretty close for the hurricane forecast. There were several hurricanes that made landfall over the Gulf Coast.

Landfalling Systems

A couple of them rolled up our way as a weaker system. We did have some effects. Elsa brought some storms, tornadoes, and heavy rain. Ida slammed the Gulf Coast as a major hurricane, but it only brought us some scattered strong thunderstorms to our area. I was recently in New Orleans and Baton Rouge for a visit. There was still some visible damage down that way from Ida. They are recovering.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler