Blog: Warmer and wetter to start the week, big drop coming Wednesday

When we came in this morning, we had some heavy rain in the area. As the morning went on though the rain showers moved out to sea. There is a stationary front sitting on top of the area, and high pressure is moving away to the east.

The front will eventually start moving again as a warm front. It will slowly move to the northwest through the day. We’ll warm up to the 60s this afternoon. However, temps may be more in the upper 50s north and northwest. We’ll have lots of clouds, and there may be a few scattered rain showers returning to the area this afternoon.

Tonight we’ll have mostly cloudy skies and mild temps. Lows will be in the 50s. There may be some patchy fog.

Tomorrow we’ll be even warmer. High temps will run up to the mid 70s. The record for tomorrow is 78 degrees set back in 2007. Most of the day will be rain-free. However, some showers will try to move in by the late afternoon inland. We’ll have more showers in Hampton Roads by the evening.

Future Trak (Tuesday Evening)

The rain showers will increase tomorrow night. It will become widespread as a strong cold front swipes through the region. The front will drop the temps to the low 40s by Wednesday morning. That’s a big drop! Temperatures will only rise to the mid-upper 40s on Wednesday afternoon. There will be some scattered rain showers continuing through the day. We’ll be dry and chilly on Thursday. Then we’ll be mostly cloudy on Friday with highs in the 50s. We’ll be warmer again by next Saturday (60s), but some rain will also return.

Meteorologist: Jeremy wheeler