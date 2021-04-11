BLOG: Warm & Sunny Sunday, Evening T-Storms Possible

Our Sunday started out wet, across the area we had about 0.10″ to 0.37″ of rain. The highest totals were over Chesapeake and Virginia Beach. Our day ahead is looking nice, we should see highs near 80 and a southwest breeze at 10-15 mph. It should be a great day to get outside with lower levels of pollen.

Sunday Beach Forecast

With an approaching cold front and ingredients for thunderstorms, the heat and humidity, we could see a few thunderstorms popup this evening just before sunset and stick around for a few hours.

Thunderstorms Possible Later Today

The Storm Prediction Center has us in a level 1 risk for strong storms today. I believe the main threat will be for hail and possibly high wind gusts.

Level 1 Risk

Keep an eye on radar this evening in case a few thunderstorms develop. Casey Lehecka will be in this evening with updates.

Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson