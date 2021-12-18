Blog: Warm Saturday before chilly rain moves in Sunday

Another weekend split with awkwardly warm conditions today, cold air crashing in tomorrow, and rain sandwiched in between. What’s the thank? A classic cold front.

Since we are pre-cold front today – the warm and moist air has allowed fog to develop! It’ll be with us throughout the morning, likely lifting into a low deck of clouds after 9am or so.

Warm December air in place and we're stuck in the fog this morning! #FindThatCloud pic.twitter.com/g3kqAtrJsU — Steve Fundaro (@_WeatherStove) December 18, 2021

Temperatures starting in the 50s will easily climb up near 70° this afternoon despite the added cloud coverage. A few isolated showers are possible today but I wouldn’t count on it being a rainy day, that’s tomorrow.

Sunday rain!

The approaching cold front moves in overnight into Sunday, and with it, much needed rainfall. Look for a few showers to pass by tonight before the rain fills in tomorrow morning. Light to moderate rainfall should take us through late morning and into early afternoon, before tapering off by late afternoon/early evening. It’s not drought busting rain, but rain we really, really do need. Upwards of half an inch, maybe a bit more, is likely to be tallied up.

Now the high temperature you see on the seven day forecast below for tomorrow is a bit misleading, as that reading will come in the early morning hours. Temperatures will be crashing throughout the day as the rain works through. Most of the afternoon will see temperatures in the low to mid 40s! So we’ll call it a chilly rain.

Temperatures crash Sunday.

Dry, chilly sunshine moves in for Monday and Tuesday with another shot of rain possible by midweek. As of now, this looks most likely for areas in North Carolina and the Outer Banks, but we’ll fine tune the forecast as more details come into play.

Enjoy the warmth today – then hang in to wrap some gifts and watch some football with tomorrow’s chilly rain.

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro