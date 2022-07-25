If you’re looking for a spot to cool off, local beaches recently have been the spot. Yes, the sand in the summer heat will burn your toes, and the sun will burn your skin, but recent upwelling has brought some refreshing water to the shoreline.

After days and days of a south-southwest breeze this past week, the warm waters at the surface have drifted out to sea. Thus, creating a ‘gap’, which is then replaced with deeper & colder ocean water. Water temperatures are in the upper 60s off the coast of the northern Outer Banks and in the low 70s near the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

Keep an eye on the forecast as rain chances are returning this week if you’ve got plans to get out to enjoy the sand and refreshing Atlantic.

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro