BLOG: Tropical Depression 18 forms, heavy rain Thursday morning

TD 18 has developed, expected to be a Major Hurricane Monday

Once this storm becomes a Tropical Storm, it will earn the name Sam. It will likely become a hurricane this weekend and a major hurricane on Monday. Some of our long range guidance, the GFS and the Euro are trending this storm out to sea. However, that is 8+ days out. We’ll be watching this one closely.

In our area, heavy rain and some thunderstorms may develop Thursday morning as a Fall cold front moves in.

Radar at 5:08 PM

Your morning commute may be a bit soggy in the morning as we will see a few pockets of heavy rain in the morning. More rain will continue by midday tomorrow and also into the afternoon.





Rainfall totals should be 0.5″ to 1.0″ across our area. If thunderstorms develop and the cold front moves slower than expected, a few 2″+ totals are possible. Meteorologist Jeremy Wheeler will be in tomorrow morning with updates. Stay dry!



Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson