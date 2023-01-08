It’s a perfect “Sunday-bolognese-sauce-with-football-quietly-on-in-the-background” type of rain to take us through the night. Behind this bout of light precipitation comes some pleasant weather for most of the upcoming workweek.

On and off light rain will continue through the late night hours before the rain slowly tapers off overnight. Temperatures will hold near 40° – so we’ll call it a chilly rain. Enjoy it if you have the opportunity to relax, if you’re out and about tonight, careful as roads are slick.

Some stubborn morning clouds tomorrow will quickly give way to sunshine as the day progresses. A fresh northwest breeze will keep our temperatures near 50°, giving us a classic January day.

High pressure will move then move into the region keeping the weather quiet & calm for the majority of the upcoming workweek. Anticipate partly cloudy skies with temperatures on either side of 50° through Tuesday & Wednesday. Some minor warmth begins to move in by later in the week as temperatures reach the mid to upper 50s with some added cloud coverage on Thursday.

This will be ahead of our next dose of rainfall, which could soak us in the late week timeframe. As of now, a cold front will drape across the region on Friday. Stay tuned for updates in the forecast details as the timing will shift either earlier or later.

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro