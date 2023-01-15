A chilly Sunday is expected across the area, with a bit of a chill in the air thanks to the wind too.

Winds will still be breezy today out of the NW resulting in wind chill values that are 5-10 degrees colder at times. As high pressure starts to move in from the west, our winds will decrease late Sunday and into Monday.

Highs this afternoon region wide climb into the 40s for most of the region. We’ll cool down tonight into the upper 20s inland away from the water and some low 30s near the coast. The combination of the wind decreasing and the lack of cloud cover will allow for good radiational cooling overnight.

Heading into the work week, we start things dry with nice weather for MLK Day on Monday. Highs should rise into the 50s. Tuesday – expect some rain showers as a front moves in from the west. Scattered areas of rain can be expected starting Tuesday morning and lasting into the early afternoon. Another batch of rain is on the way Thursday.

While we will have the rain, the reward is some warmer temperatures. Highs should be in the upper 50s to low 60s Tuesday through Thursday.

Hope you have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

