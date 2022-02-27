Blog: Some showers Sunday, cool Monday then warmer this week

The weekend will end with a few rain showers across parts of the area, but not everyone will see them. The morning satellite/radar shows a decent amount of moisture to our west, but the problem once again this morning is that we have dry air in place in the lowest levels of the atmosphere.

What does that dry air do? It helps evaporate the raindrops as they fall – so less moisture makes it to the surface. That’s why I believe most of the rain will impact areas from around the James River, south through southside and into NE NC. Lower rain chances the further north you live.

Overall, rainfall totals look light across the area.

A front moves through the area tonight, bringing colder temperatures to our area on Monday. It’ll be breezy overnight, and through Monday as well.

Rain chances look low through much of the area as we go through the work week. Not expecting any major weather systems through at least Thursday. This is good/bad news -as our drought index is once again increasing so we could actually use a little rain. A few models want to bring a weak clipper system into the area on Friday, but we’ll have to wait and see on that.

Temperatures warm through the week with highs reaching 60 later in the week.

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

