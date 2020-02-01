BLOG: Some clouds on Sunday, temperatures warming up!

The rain will be long gone Sunday as drier air moves in from the west. During the day we will see a breeze develop from the southwest, up to 15 mph, which will help us boost our temperatures. If you have plans to have a BBQ, the weather looks great!

There may be some extra clouds moving over the area during the middle of the day Sunday. At times, the sun could be completely blocked, especially if you are in the northern part of our area.

Future Trak at Noon Sunday

Our model has a deck of stratus clouds passing by, but they should move out of our area by 4pm. Then, starting on Monday, our temperatures jump to 70 degrees.

For at least three days next week we will see a high temperature close to 70 degrees before rain moves in Thursday and Friday. We could even see thunderstorms Thursday afternoon if the storms moves in at the right time.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson