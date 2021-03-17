BLOG: Severe Weather Threat Thursday

Strong thunderstorms are possible Thursday evening following a big push of warmer air and a strong area of low pressure moving overhead.

SPC Outlook Thursday

Hampton Roads is in a Level 3/2 threat for severe weather. What this means is that we have an elevated risk for tornadoes, large hail and damaging wind gusts.

Here’s a breakdown of the threats tomorrow:

Severe Weather Threats Thursday

One thing that’s good, our trees haven’t developed leaves yet so the friction of strong wind gusts may help them to not snap and fall over. However, strong winds can still do other property damage. The lines on the Tornado risk map mean strong tornadoes are possible in the highlighted area. Strong tornadoes could be EF2+ that could bring significant property damage. The timing right now looks to be in the evening, close to sunset.

Future Trak at 5 PM

Future Trak at 8 PM

Our future trak has the storms coming in around sunset, however the timing could change. Not to dig too deep into model meteorology, but remember, this model updated as severe weather was going on in Alabama and surrounding regions. As those develop and weaken tonight the model will initialize and update on a calmer atmosphere and will have a clearer picture on what we might see tomorrow.

By Friday, colder air could mix in some wet snowflakes, but I do not expect a big snowstorm to develop. Temperatures will be in the 50s this weekend.

For now, look for updates from myself later tonight at 10 and 11, Jeremy Wheeler will be in with new information on the timing and risks Thursday morning. Also, check to make sure your WAVY Weather App is up to date.

Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson