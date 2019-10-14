BLOG: Plenty of rain, Launch Update from Wallops

We finally have a a Radar image full of rain across Hampton Roads. We haven’t see an image like this in our area in more than a month, since Dorian! The rain is expected to continue all night and give us a decent soaking.

I am not expecting any severe weather tonight or flooding, just good old fashioned soaking rain. The rain should taper off in the morning on Monday with a few sprinkles possible until 10am. By the afternoon we will see sunshine and highs in the 70s.

The long range forecast has more rain Wednesday, this could give us another 0.50″ or more.

Future Trak Wednesday

Now through Thursday AM Total Rainfall

Getting 1 inch or rain this week will help alleviate the dry conditions we have seen develop over the past month. Hopefully we can keep this pattern to prevent a long term drought from developing.

Astronomy Update

NASA Wallops announced their new launch date for the Antares rocket carrying the Cygnus payload to the International Space Station. It’s scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 2nd at 9:59 AM. Hopefully the weather is clear and the boats stay out of range around Wallops.

As the event nears look for a full Astronomy 101 video on what you need to know about this launch!