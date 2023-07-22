This weekend across Hampton Roads will be very nice – with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and just a few isolated showers/downpours mainly late into the afternoon and evening. Great weather for anything outdoors!

We had a cool front move through the area overnight. In it’s wake, slightly drier air is moving into the region. So this weekend dewpoints will only be in the mid to upper 60s compared to the mid 70s. Not much of a change, but every little bit helps. This drop will allow for the heat index values to not feel like the mid to upper 90s like it has been.

Don’t get too used to this slight break from the heat though. Through the next week, highs will climb into the low to mid 90s and we’ll see the humidity come back. By mid week and late week, heat index values will again be pushing 100°F. A few scattered showers and storms can be expected Monday. The rest of the week looks like a few pop up storms here and there, mainly in the afternoons.

If you’re heading to the beach today there is a low risk of rip currents along the VA and NC beaches. Keep in mind the chance of a shower or storm in the southern OBX. Lightning could be an issue for some there this afternoon.

In the tropics, there’s a few things to chat about. First, a quick update on Don. That system will finally be gone by the end of this weekend as it moves north and then dissipates. There is another system in the southern Atlantic right now that the hurricane center is also tracking. This possible system, a tropical invest area is designated 95L.

With a strong area of high pressure over the middle of the Atlantic Ocean, we’ll see this storm steered west into the Barbados and Lesser Antilles area. Some models strengthen this storm into a hurricane, while others keep it weaker.

Lots of time to watch this system but it could be our first hurricane of the season.

Hope you have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

Follow Ricky on Facebook and Twitter