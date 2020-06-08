Blog: Nice Local Weather. Cristobal Becomes A Rainmaker.

Locally, we are going to have some nice weather to start off the work-week. We have a big area of high pressure just north of the region. The air is drying out as we have a light north wind developing. So dew points are falling from the low 60s to the upper 50s. We’ll have lots of sunshine today with high temps near 80. Beautiful! This area of high pressure is going to keep Cristobal well off to our west.

Regional Weather Map

Cristobal made landfall over the weekend. It is now moving north over the lower Mississippi River Valley.

Cristobal On Satellite/Radar

It is basically now a rain-maker. Though technically it is still a tropical depression. It is going to dump about 1-3″ of rain across the entire Mississippi River Valley region as it snakes its way northward. This will create some flooding over many of the waterways up there.

We’ll have more sunshine tomorrow as high pressure hangs around. However, the heat and humidity will build a little bit. High temps will be in the mid 80s. Then we’ll have partly cloudy skies on Wednesday with some isolated showers late in the day. Temps will rise to the upper 80s. We’ll have a lot more moisture in the region on Thursday. Plus, a cold front will be moving in from the northwest. So we’ll have mostly cloudy skies with occasional showers and some pm thunderstorms. Unfortunately, it looks like that boundary will hang out on Friday and possibly into the weekend. So we’ll have scattered showers and storms with highs in the 80s. Don’t hang your hat on that part of the forecast just yet though. It will likely change a bit before we get to next weekend. That will be up to where exactly that front stalls out. Stay tuned for updates.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler