Blog: Most Areas Need Rain. Chances Increase Soon.

Some of our area has had rain recently. However, some areas have had very little amounts since June 1st. Take a look at the latest climate report from the National Weather Service for Norfolk:

Norfolk climate: Rainfall

From the same site Elizabeth City is down 0.28″ for the month, but they are up a whopping 7.85″ for the year. Most of North Carolina has had a slowed-down wet streak lately. However, southeast Virginia has really dried out since early June.

I’m not really expecting rain today. We still have a stationary front down to our south. High pressure is to our northeast.

Regional Weather Map

We will have partly cloudy skies today. There may be a stray shower in the region, but that’s about it. Luckily the humidity isn’t too bad. Dew points are in the upper 60s with a few 70s here and there. We will have an easterly onshore breeze today. So this should keep it a little cooler near the shore. High temps will be in the upper 80s near the shoreline, but we’ll have lots of 90s elsewhere.

Tomorrow the front will fall apart. This will allow the wind to turn out of the south. This will steadily increase the humidity. There will be more high temps in the 90s over the region. We’ll be partly cloudy. There will be some isolated showers and storms in the area during the afternoon. However, there will be a bigger area of rain and storms by the evening.

Future trak (Friday Evening)

There could be a few heavy downpours. Hopefully, the rain holds together as it moves into Hampton Roads.

We will have a cold front moves towards our area this upcoming weekend, but it looks to me like it will stall out before it gets here. The benefit is that we’ll have some scattered showers and storms both Saturday and Sunday (not a washout). However, we’ll likely be hot and humid. High temps will be in the low-mid 90s. The heat index will be in the upper 90s. Early next week could be even hotter. High temps are forecast to hit the mid 90s. The heat index could be over 100. We’ll have updates on that over the next few days.

It’s quiet in the tropics for now.

Tropical Satellite

However, the water temps are very warm already. I have a feeling that things will be picking up soon in the tropics. It’s still only mid-July, but my gut says that things will pick up within the next 3 weeks. Hopefully, I’m wrong.

While we need some rain here locally…. There has been recent flooding over parts of China that is really bad. The heavy rain has been happening for weeks. This article claims that it’s the worst they’ve seen in decades. Here is the article with more information: China Flooding.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler