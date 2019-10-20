BLOG: More than 4 inches of rain for some today

The rain started almost on time last night and ended about when we expected this afternoon. However, this evening we will still see drizzle continue, possible past 10 pm! We could even see a few more steady showers at times around sunset.

Radar Rainfall Estimates

Notable Rain Totals:

Melfa: 4.41″

Hartfield/Mathews: 4.16″

Williamsburg: 2.34″

Newport News: 2.38″

Hampton: 1.64″

Norfolk: 1.83″

Wakefield: 3.73″

Virginia Beach: 1.59″

Elizabeth City: 1.15″

Kill Devil Hills: 0.52″

The tidal flooding peaked at 3.94′ today, well below the 4.5′ needed to create minor flooding. If you did see flooded areas, it was because of the rain that fell today. Also, at times it was very windy.

Peak Wind Gusts

Where the rain wasn’t very heavy was where we had the highest wind gusts today. Tonight we will still see a north wind at 10 to 15 mph. That will decrease by Monday afternoon to be less than 10 mph. More rain is possible Tuesday afternoon and evening, but this rain event is coming with a weak cold front, so I’m not expecting much.

Surf Update

Our partners at Surfline.com say that wave conditions will improve throughout the day tomorrow. Bigger waves are expected to the OBX at 4ft+, Chest high waves are possible for Virginia Beach. Because of the north winds, conditions may not clean up completely.

Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson