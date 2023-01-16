Last weekend was cold. Oh, don’t get me wrong. We’ve been much colder before. However, the wind chills were in the 20s and 30s on both days. That biting wind is what made it tough to go outside. Course it was nice to see the Bay-effect flurries on Saturday.

Today we’ll have some good weather out there whether you have the day off and want to get some fresh air, or if you have some ceremonies for MLK day. There is a strong area of low pressure offshore, but it is moving farther away. High pressure has locked into our region.

Regional Weather Map

We’ll have lots of sunshine today. There will be a light wind out of the northwest, but it will be muuuuuuch weaker than this last weekend. High temps will rise to the low 50s.

Forecast Temps Today

Tomorrow we’ll have a couple of fronts swinging through the region. It will be a successive warm and cold front that won’t have much time in-between. The moisture will also increase from the southwest. So we’ll have lots of clouds over the area. There will also be some scattered rain showers at times. As of this morning our Future Trak model is showing the highest chance for rain between the late morning and early afternoon.

Future Trak (Tomorrow Afternoon)

We should dry out late in the afternoon into the evening. High temps will be in the 50s again with a southwest breeze.

We’ll warm up on Wednesday, and we’ll be in-between weather systems. So it should be a nice day. High temps will be in the mid 60s with partly cloudy skies. The next system will move through on Thursday. We’ll have mostly cloudy skies with scattered rain showers. However, there probably won’t be much rainfall with that one. Even in the short-term we’ll probably only see a tenth of an inch or two.

Forecast Rainfall

Folks in Selma, Alabama will try and celebrate MLK day despite recovering from a recent tornado that happened there last week. Unfortunately, there were was a lot of damage and even several deaths. Here is an article with more information from AP News: Selma tornado.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler