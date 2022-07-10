A damp, wet Sunday is expected across the region as a front lingers around. Some mist, drizzle and light rain can be expected through the day on Sunday. No t-storms are expected, but there will be enough mist and drizzle that you may want to alter some of your outdoor plans.

In addition to the light rain and mist, we’ll also see a breeze out of the east today, at times gusting up to 20-30 mph. That’ll help re-enforce some of the moisture off the water and also help keep our temperatures cooler. I don’t expect a huge climb in temperatures today. Most spots will be in the low to mid 70s for highs.

Quite the round of storms Saturday afternoon, huh? Most of our region received at least a half an inch, if not an inch of rain on Saturday as the storms moved through. Many areas saw more – with some issues with flooding in Gloucester, Suffolk and Mathews reported. Check out some of the rainfall totals below.

Heading into the work week, we’ll see lower rain chances for Monday and Tuesday. I can’t 100% rule out a lingering shower Monday, especially in NE NC but rain chances are only around 20%. Monday will feature lower humidity and nice, below average temperatures in the low 80s. By Tuesday, the heat returns with highs near 90 and heat index values in the upper 90s. You guess it, the humidity is back too!

A quick heads up too if you’re determined to get into the water at the Oceanfront or in the OBX today. There is a HIGH risk of rip currents. So I’d not venture too far out into the water. Remember, to escape a rip current – always swim parallel to the shore until you’re out of the current then swim back! Never try to swim against it. It’ll likely exhaust you and that’s when people get in trouble.

A few additional showers and storms are back in the forecast starting Wednesday into Thursday.

Hope you have a great Sunday, despite the rain and mist!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

