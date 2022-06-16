Good morning friends – I have been getting nothing but agita from this forecast, I suppose unsettled weather will forever do that do me. The humidity is back and with it, some showers & thunderstorms.

Agita: /ˈajēdə/: heartburn, acid indigestion, an upset stomach or, by extension, a general feeling of upset, stress or aggravation.

Showers, downpours and a few thunderstorms will take us through the late morning hours as the humidity and unsettled weather has returned. Once the sun does poke itself back out this afternoon, our highs in the 80s will feel closer to 90°. With a stationary front nearby, we’ll keep an isolated shower or storm in the forecast later this afternoon / evening, as well as tonight.

Tonight it’ll remain muggy with temperatures in the low to mid 70s as a few showers or thunderstorms race down from the north through the overnight. By Friday morning, cloud debris should make for a nice sunrise on what will feel like a muggy summer morning. The sunshine then takes us into the afternoon and boosts our high temperatures into the 90s. We’ll rival a record high of 97° set back in 1945! Do prepare for heat index values in the triple digits at times – hydrate, hydrate, hydrate!

There will likely be a few showers and thunderstorms (again) by Friday late afternoon / evening as a boundary moves into the region. But this boundary (a cool front this time around) will set up what will be a spectacular weekend – humidity will be non-existent, sunshine will totally be existent, and we can even call it “cooler”.

Highs likely to be in the upper 70s and low 80s – perfect for any and all of the outdoor plans for Father’s Day & Juneteenth. Get out and enjoy it! Long range forecasts are pointing towards some more heat building in, temperatures likely going to make it to the 90s by midweek next week.

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro