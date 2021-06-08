Blog: Humidity As Thick As …

There are many sayings about thick humidity. “As thick as pea soup”. “So thick you can cut it with a knife”. I like the Yukon Cornelius version the best “…as thick as peanut butter“. Okay maybe he was referring to fog, but I think it can still apply it to our humidity today. Dew points are in the low-mid 70s, and you can feel it as soon as you head out the door.

Dew Points

The humidity levels will stay very high for the next few days. It will feel almost tropical!

Muggy Meter

There is an area of high pressure offshore today. We have a south/southwest wind around it.

Regional Weather Map

The high pressure system isn’t close enough to clear out our skies. So we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds with a few showers and storms popping up this afternoon. The chance for rain is 30% with a littler higher chance over northeast North Carolina. High temps will aim for the low 90s this afternoon. Lately there has been a large area of above average temperatures over a significant portion of the country. That continues today.

Departure From Average

With the high humidity in our region it will feel like the mid 90s due to the heat index. So be sure to stay hydrated if you are outside for a long period of time. Keep it in mind if you have to stand in line for Election Day.

We’ll be partly to mostly cloudy tomorrow. There will be a few showers and storms firing up again in the afternoon. However, it looks like it might pick up even more towards the early evening.

Future Trak (Wednesday Afternoon)

There may be a few heavy downpours. High temps will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. We’ll have similar weather on Thursday, but a cool front will slowly whittle its way down here by Friday. High temps will drop to the low-mid 80s with even more showers and storms. We’ll be a little drier on Saturday, but high temps will drop to the upper 70s. There will be a few lingering showers. Then we should be dry and mild on Sunday. So long as the cold front behaves as forecast.

The tropics are quiet for now, but I’m watching a small area east of Nicaragua that could have some development in a few days.

Tropical Satellite

Stay tuned for updates.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler