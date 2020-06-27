BLOG: Hot weather this afternoon, thunderstorms Sunday

Temperatures are on the way up today, along with the humidity. Last night our dew points were in the 50s, this morning they are in the mid-60s, and this afternoon they will be in the 70s. Even though we are seeing humidity levels increase, our skies should stay clear and mostly sunny today.

Heat Index Forecast this afternoon

With the higher humidity and warm temperatures, the heat index could approach 99 degrees this afternoon. Tonight will be dry, as well as tomorrow morning. However, thunderstorm chances increase tomorrow late in the day.



Isolated storms develop close to 3pm tomorrow

With the heat and humidity, there could be a few isolated t-storms tomorrow. However, most of us will remain dry. Strong storms are possible in the evening and maybe overnight.



Strong storms possible tomorrow evening

Right now our model has these storms missing us to the south, but if they do take a more north track we could see a chance for storms bringing high wind gusts with them Sunday evening. Stay tuned for updates. Enjoy your weekend!

Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson