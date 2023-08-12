Saturday, we’ll see temperatures in the low 90s. With the humidity it will feel like the mid to upper 90s. In a few spots it could feel ike around 100, but that will be more common on Sunday.

In fact, some spots on Sunday will feel like 105 to 110! Heat index values are likely.

Rain chances will be low on Saturday. Just a spotty shower or two is expected. Otherwise, partly to mostly sunny skies will prevail. On Sunday, we’ll see a lot of dry time but also higher rain chances in the afternoon and evening. Some of those could be in the form of t-storms with heavy rain and gusty winds in a few spots. Same scenario for Monday- with gusty winds possible in some storms.

On Tuesday, a front looks to approach the area. Once again – some stronger storms could occur with the main concern being gusty winds.

Behind this front, lower humidity is expected so heat index values will not be as bad Wednesday and into Thursday.

In non weather news, but space news – the Perseid Meteor Shower peaks this weekend. Always a fan favorite – the nighttime meteor show could allow you to see 20-30 meteors per hour away from city lights.

Hope you have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

