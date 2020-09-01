Blog: Heat & Humidity Build, But Drier By Next Weekend. Tropical Update.

After a couple of days with lower humidity, now the mugginess has returned. I walked out the door this morning and noticed that the humidity was quite thick. There had been some light rain overnight. So that did add to the mix. Today we have a stationary front just to our south. Tropical depression 15 is over 100 miles to the east/southeast of Hatteras.

Regional Weather Map

That system is forecast to stay offshore. It is expected to remain a tropical depression before becoming non-tropical in a few days.

Track Of T.D. 15

It is possible that it could briefly become a tropical storm, but it is going to stay out to sea regardless. We’ll only have a few minor effects from the system. There may be a few isolated showers over the southern Outer Banks this morning, but that’s a low chance. There’s a much higher chance of 2-3ft waves and a higher threat for rip currents. So be sure to swim near a life guard.

Locally today we will have a mix of sun and clouds. There will be a few showers this morning. Then a few showers and storms popping up this afternoon. The models suggest that they will push inland/west later today. High temps will be in the mid-upper 80s. However, the dew points have risen into the 70s. So it will feel like it’s in the upper 80s to lower 90s with the heat index. The wind will be out of the east at 8-12mph. This will keep it a little cooler near the shore. Bay temps are near 80 with ocean temps in the upper 70s.

Tomorrow the front will push north as a warm front. At least a little north. So it will be stalled out near the area. We’ll be on the hotter side though. Plus, surface winds will be out of the southwest. So we’ll heat up to near 90. It will feel like it’s 100 with the heat index.

Forecast Temps Tomorrow

There will be a few pm showers and storms in the afternoon. The heat builds even more by Thursday. High temps will rise to the mid 90s as the warm front lifts well to our north. The humidity will stay up through that time. So the heat index will be up to 104 in some places. We’ll be partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. We’ll cool down slightly on Friday, but the big cool-down and dry-out comes around by the weekend.

Muggy Meter

High temps will be in the lower 80s. Low temps will be in the 60s.

There is one more thing to talk about in the tropics. There is a tropical disturbance in the central Caribbean that has a high chance of formation. It is moving west.

Tropical Satellite

There are already some tropical storm force winds, but so far there hasn’t been a close circulation. That could form by today. Either way it will impact central America and parts of Mexico with heavy rain and some gusty winds. The tropical disturbance over the central Atlantic yesterday has fallen apart. There is another disturbance over Africa, but it hasn’t moved over the water yet.

Stay tuned for updates!

Meteorologist: Jeremy wheeler