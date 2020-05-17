BLOG: Expected impacts and timing for Arthur

Tropical Storm Arthur has slowed down a little bit today, as of the latest update. It is moving the NNE at 9 mph. Yesterday, the speed of the storm was close to 14 mph.

Arthur Track

The effects of the storm begin tonight for the Outer Banks as the first round of rain will be moving in from the south overnight. This same band of rain will likely push north into the Hampton Roads cities by 4 a.m. and continue as we start our Monday. Off and on showers are expected for SE VA during the morning and afternoon.



Future Trak at 9 AM and 2 PM

The red lines that you see on the 2 p.m. Future Trak indicate sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph. For the OBX, there may be wind gusts more than 50 mph.

Here are some of the expected storm impacts. For the Outer Banks, the tropical storm will bring the largest impact with the highest winds and possible ocean over-wash on Hwy 12.









For the Virginia impacts, I mentioned that there could be tidal flooding on Tuesday. This is because even after Arthur moves far away from our area, the wind will continue to blow from the east through Tuesday and even Wednesday. For the Hampton Roads cities, we could see some minor tidal flooding.

Tidal Flooding Forecast

I will be doing a Facebook Live on my Facebook Page at 9 p.m. tonight, also tune in for updates at 10 p.m. on FOX 43 and on WAVY-10 at 11 p.m.

Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson

More Weather