Check out how awesome the sunrise was this morning in the NC OBX. The Avon Surfchex camera always provides nice views.

Sunrise this morning over Avon is incredible. pic.twitter.com/k1K2Ld6u3l — Ricky Matthews (@WAVY_RickyM) June 11, 2022

Harborfest weekend will be pretty nice across the area. If you’re heading to the festival, enjoy! Temperatures will be in the 80s.

For Saturday and Sunday, an isolated shower or storm is possible. Not everywhere will see rain but where we do see a shower or storm develop, some heavy rain and gusty winds could occur.

Sunday features a little better chance for a storm or two to bring some gusty winds. We may see a warning issued. We’re in a level 1 severe weather risk.

The big story into next week will be the heat across much of the southeast United States, including parts of our area as we start the week. A large ridge of high pressure will build in, setting the stage for the heat.

Highs will be in the 80s and 90s, with some inland areas approaching the mid 90s. The humidity will return, which means the feels like temperatures will be higher too.

With this kind of weather pattern, we sometimes see clusters of showers and storms move in from the northwest out of the Ohio Valley. We’ll monitor that potential.

Hope you have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

