If you’re reading this blog as of Saturday morning – don’t get used to the mild temperatures! They’ll be falling quickly through the day as a cold front moves in.

As this front moves into the area, we’ll also see a decent breeze for much of the day with some gusts of 30-40 possible. This will make it feel even cooler as we go through the afternoon.

Overnight, the sky will be clear and we’ll see temperatures in the 30s. Sunday – once again, it will be cool and breezy with temperatures in the upper 40s to near 50. There could be a light band of rain or graupel that comes through with another front that is slated to move through during the afternoon hours.

Alright, now – to the interesting stuff… Let’s look ahead at next week. I won’t lie to you – it’s a complex and dynamic pattern we’re in next week. There is a lot of model disagreement right now if you look at the two long range models, the Euro and the GFS.

First, let’s talk about Monday. As a bigger system impacts western parts of VA and WV, we could see some light snow showers move into parts of VA resulting in a chance of light snow showers on Monday.

Then, Tuesday- another system will try to move into our area. Right now, this looks to bring us a chance of some rain showers Tuesday, possibly changing to some snow late Tue into Wednesday. Another opportunity for winter weather could arrive late week- Fri into Saturday.

In long range forecasting, you can look at the Euro/GFS- but there’s a good chance that the model is not going to be 100% accurate. No model is ever 100% accurate – and should never be taken verbatim with what it shows. Models are forecast tools.

The overnight Euro shows Tuesday’s system much further south, resulting in lower rain/snow chances. Meanwhile, the GFS is still showing some moisture resulting in rain and snow. So which is right? LIke I said, neither is probably 100% right.

So what do we do when models disagree? One of the ways we try to account for the possible errors in a model, and see the spread of solutions is to look at ensemble models. Ensembles are like putting 50 people in a room and asking their opinion. They may all have a slightly different answer – some may agree, some may disagree based off different things in their life. That’s the same thing with weather ensembles. We take the initial data, tweak it a little and see what happens if something is slightly different like timing, or a temperautre. This allows us to see many more possible scenarios and see how many agree with something. When we look at the ensembles for next week, we see there’s a good chance of some snowflakes, but accumulating snow of more than 1″ may be harder to come by. This probabilities could change, so stay tuned…

The certainty for next week is the cold. We will see very cold temperatures on Wednesday and much of the upcoming week. It would be a good idea to cover up your hose faucets outside if you have not already.

Hope you have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

