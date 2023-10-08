The cold front has moved through and in it’s wake, the cooler air has arrived! Temperatures this morning are about 10-20 degrees cooler than yesterday morning.

This afternoon, we’ll see a good amount of sunshine but it will be cool. About 10 degrees below average for this time of the year.

Tonight, temperatures will cool into the 40s and for some inland spots, upper 30s! This is thanks to the lack of clouds and light winds we expect tonight. In meteorology, we refer to this as radiational cooling. With the lack of clouds to act as a “blanket” and trap some of the warmth, you get all of the solar radiation that heats us up to escape back into space.

We’ll rebound to near 70 tomorrow and then mid 70s on Tuesday. A gradual warming trend will be in place through the rest of the week with highs climbing to near 80 by late week.

In terms of rain chances, I wouldn’t be shocked to see a few light rain showers Tuesday morning. Other than that, rain chances look to remain low until late in the week (Fri/Sat) when another weather system approaches.

Hope you have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

