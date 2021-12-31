BLOG: Cold rain becoming snow Monday morning

Warmer weather will be here this weekend, we’ll see temperatures in the upper 60s Saturday and Sunday. Rain is possible Saturday morning, we should be dry during the afternoon. Then on Sunday a cold front will move in bringing us heavy rain and a few thunderstorms. Total rainfall for this weekend could exceed two inches.

Check out the slideshow of model images below to see how the rain/snow moves to the south

The dark blue color indicates heavy snowfall rates. Even though the ground will be warm and wet, high enough snowfall rates can accumulate on the grass, decks and even on pavement. Right now the models are all over the place for accumulations. The NAM is going with 0.0″, the Euro is less than an inch, and the GFS is saying multiple inches across Hampton Roads. It has more than 5″ near Richmond!

Snow accumulation trends

Right now, I am liking the solution that puts accumulations most likely in the medium blue color on the map above. For the Southside, a typical sharp cutoff will probably happen with most areas only seeing falling flakes and not seeing accumulations. Confidence will increase with time. Look for more updates this weekend.

Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson