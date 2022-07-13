Yesterday’s forecast went as planned. It was hot and humid with high temps in the low 90s. The heat indices were in the mid 90s, and we had a lot of sunshine through the day. The breeze helped out with the heat and humidity. Today we’ll still be hot and humid, but there will be some changes. A cool front is moving closer to our region from the northwest, but it is stalling out.

Regional Weather Map

High pressure has shipped out. So we’ll have increasing clouds today with a chance for some thunderstorms developing this afternoon. There will be a southwest wind, but it won’t be as breezy as yesterday. High temps will aim for near 90 or the low 90s. However, the heat index will be solidly in the mid-upper 90s.

Heat Index Forecast

Scattered storms will fire up during the afternoon. A few storms could contain some heavy downpours.

Future Trak (This Afternoon)

A few strong gusty winds will be possible with a limited threat for small hail.

Storm Impacts

While they won’t be widespread, a few of the storms could impact the evening commute. The scattered storms will taper off late tonight. A couple of isolated showers could continue into early tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow the cool front will gradually trudge through the area. High temps will only drop slightly, but it will stay humid. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds Thursday with some isolated to scattered showers and storms. High temps will be in the upper 80s. Then we’ll have some pretty typical mid-Summer weather through the weekend. High temps will be in the 80s, and it will be humid. We’ll be partly cloudy Friday into the weekend with a few scattered showers and storms. Mainly in the afternoons.

It will be good to get some more rain. Though no day will be a washout.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler