This morning we had a fast and strong cold front move into the area.

Regional Weather Map

We started off with clouds, a couple of sprinkles, and temps in the low 40s.

Tower Cam

The temps are going to drop through the day as winds pick up out of the north. They will gust to 25mph at times. This will help to sink the temps to the 30s.

Forecast Temps

We will have some clearing, but the increasing sun will help out very little with the temps. The wind and temps combined will only make it feel like the 20s.

Wind Chill Forecast This Afternoon

Skies will clear more by the evening, but temps will fall fast. We’ll likely be in the low 30s already. Temps will keep falling overnight with clear skies and slackening winds. Lows will be near 20 in the metro with teens inland/north.

Low Temps Overnight

Wind chills will be in the single digits in some places by early tomorrow morning.

Wind Chill Forecast Saturday Morning

This will be some of the coldest air we will have had in a while. Probably since last December. Tomorrow high pressure will settle in. We’ll have fair skies, but high temps will only rise to the mid 30s

Forecast Temps Tomorrow

At least there will be much lighter winds. This cold blast of air will be short-lived. Winds will turn out of the south by Sunday morning. They will pick up out of the southwest through the day. So we’ll have temps rising back up into the 50s.

Forecast Temps Sunday

We’ll have increasing clouds with some isolated showers possible late in the day.

We’ll stay milder next week. Highs will be in the 50s on Monday and Tuesday. We may reach the 60s by Wednesday. It will be almost Springish again. It should be pretty quiet for most of the week, but some isolated to scattered showers will be possible on Wednesday.

That reminds me of one more thing. There are a lot of plants that are starting to come up late. Some trees are starting to bud already. I have a lot of weeds growing. I’m curious to see how this cold blast affects them. We still have all of February to go. I will say that it seems like plants and trees are coming up and budding earlier and earlier.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler