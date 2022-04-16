The Easter Weekend across the region features a tale of two days – with cloudy skies on Saturday and warmer temperatures followed by sunny skies Sunday and cooler temperatures.

Highs on Saturday will climb into the low 70s with mostly cloudy skies. During the afternoon, I expect a few showers to develop. Overall, the coverage of these showers will be limited, with just a few spots seeing some light rain.

Overnight, a weak front will slide into our area. This will bring us cooler temperatures for Sunday, with a shift in the wind direction to a more northerly direction. At times, breezy conditions will be present on Easter Sunday, with some gusts of 20-25 mph out of the north.

The next BIG weather maker comes in as we go into Monday. Models have locked onto the idea of a batch of rain pushing in Monday afternoon. Rain at times is expected be locally heavy. Winds will also be on the breezy side out of the east.

Rainfall totals overall will be around 1″ or less for the region, but this rain should be widespread enough and last long enough that it’ll kick pollen levels down some for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Hope you have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

