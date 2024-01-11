A chilly start to our Thursday gives way to a nice afternoon, with temperatures climbing into the low to mid 50s. Not as much wind today either. So overall, it’ll be a pretty nice day. Temperatures will be a few degrees above average for this time of the year.

Enjoy it – because there will be some cooler temperatures and some rain in the coming days. Most of Friday will be dry. The majority of the day, we’ll be in the mid 50s. We’ll see some showers move into the area by the evening hours, close to 6-7pm. As this happens, temperatures will actually warm up some ahead of the front. This could increase our chances for a few strong to severe storms around 11pm to midnight. Right now, we’re in a level 1 out of 5 severe weather risk zone.

Heading into the weekend, nice weather but cooler weather will prevail. We’ll see calm conditions continue into Monday before another system moves in on Tuesday.

Tuesday’s system is interesting – with the potential of *some* wintry weather if things come together. Right now, some models show rain changing to snow, which traditionally results in limited accumulations since a lot of the snow tries to melt as it hits the water on the ground. Long time to watch this though – so stay with us as we look at this potential over the weekend.

Hope you have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

