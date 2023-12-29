Don’t let the fog in spots this morning fool ya, we’re still in store for a brighter day to finish the workweek, which sets up a beautiful weekend to cap off 2023.

The patchy fog in a few locations will gradually clear through the morning and fortunately, sunshine will take over. It’ll be nice to see the sun through at least late morning before some afternoon clouds roll in.

As the colder air gets reinforced tonight, we’ll see a few passing showers by the late night hours. Especially up towards the Middle Peninsula and the Eastern Shore. Skies will then quickly clear out by the dawn hours as the chilly air settles in. Temperatures will likely be in the 30s on Saturday morning and with a gentle breeze, it’ll feel more like the low 30s and upper 20s.

But the weekend will feature plenty of sun as the winter air takes over – expect high temperatures both Saturday and Sunday to be on either side of 50°. Clear and quiet weather is expected for any and all New Year’s Eve plans – be sure to have something warm when you ring in the new year!

The dry and pleasantly cool weather will hold through New Years Day as high temperatures on Monday should reach the low 50s. The next speed bump in the road will come on Tuesday as a cold shot of air arrives. As of now, shower/rain chances are very slim, but we’ll definitely have to add in some extra clouds and a chilly breeze.

Next dose of significant rainfall may not come until Thursday of next week!

Enjoy the sunshine this weekend and cheers to the new year!

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro