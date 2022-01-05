BLOG: Another chance for snow Friday morning

This storm system we have been watching since last weekend is still on track to bring us some snow on Friday morning, however it looks likely that the impacts from this next one will be much less than the one we had on Monday.

Winter Weather Alerts

The advisories and warnings issued by the National Weather Service do not include our area. Instead, they are all to our north and west. Travel will be difficult Friday morning if you need to drive past Richmond heading north or west. The mountains will see close to 6″ of snow which is great news for the ski resorts!

We still have a chance to see some snow, check out the model data below.

The wind speeds will be much lower as this rain and snow moves through our area. Because of that, tidal flooding is not expected. There could still be some snow that collects on the ground.

For the Southside, light accumulations, on the grass will be possible, for the Peninsula and Eastern Shore the roads might get slushy in the morning. Remember, our newscast starts at 4:30 AM Friday so we’ll keep you up to day if the roads get slippery. On Friday afternoon we might see a few flurries. Temperatures will be cold, with highs in the 30s.

Weather Impacts for Friday

The weather on Saturday looks dry, but another round of heavy rain will develop and move in Sunday night.

Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson