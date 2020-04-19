BLOG: All day rain Monday, some T-Storms

Again this Sunday there is a large storm system across the southern states bringing Severe Weather to Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia. Many of these states as of 7 pm have Tornado Watches issued. Remember a tornado watch means that strong storms with tornadoes are possible within the next several hours. As this storm system travels east and in to our area tomorrow a lot of the heat will stay trapped down to our south so the chance for the big storms remains low.

SPC Monday Outlook

The OBX are in a Slight Risk for strong storms, however, this assumes that the warm front and the heat is going to lift into your areas. If it stays cool with temperatures in the 50s and 60s, the chances for the big storms will be much lower. Look for an update on this Monday morning from Jeremy Wheeler.

For the rest of us, its just going to rain, and likely all day…

Not only will we see it rain, with occasional downpours. We will also see the wind pick up from the north during the afternoon. We should see a 10-15 mph wind, but at times a gust could be around 20 mph. Temperatures will be in the 50s and maybe low 60s Monday. Do I need to say any more to sell you that it’s going to be pleasant to be outside?

Forecast Rain Totals

We could pick up 1″ to 2″ of rain from this storm system. The good news is that this should accumulate slowly throughout the day so I’m not expecting flash flooding. Looking beyond Monday, we will see a mostly dry day Tuesday, but there’s a slight chance we could see an afternoon passing shower. Likely after 3 pm. The only dry day we have during the week ahead looks to be Wednesday!

Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson