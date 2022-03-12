Blog: After the rain, comes the cold!

Showers and storms rolled through the area this morning with gusty winds. Check out this time-lapse from Newport News as the storms moved through the James River Bridge area!

INCOMING! Here's what the line of showers/storms looked like moving into the James River Bridge area pic.twitter.com/f4pyyhgMSU — Ricky Matthews (@WAVY_RickyM) March 12, 2022

This afternoon and evening – winter returns! Temperatures will fall through the day Saturday with air temperatures in the 30s by the afternoon and evening.



Snow showers are expected too – as the colder air rapidly moves in and combines with some leftover moisture. Not expecting anything too wild in terms of accumulations. Maybe a light dusting on the grassy surfaces or your car – but that’s about it. With the warm ground and wet ground thanks to the morning rain, I expect most of the flakes to melt. This will be more of a visual snow than an impactful one. North and west of Hampton Roads, towards the mountains and DC- snow accumulations are more likely.

What will be impactful though will be the cold temperatures. A hard freeze is expected Saturday night and Sunday morning as temperatures fall into the mid 20s. If you have any plants outdoors, you certainly want to cover them up or bring them in!

Gusty winds will continue through Saturday into Saturday night. At times, gusts of 30-45 mph will occur. This will cause it to feel even colder, with wind chill values overnight and into Sunday morning feeling like the teens!



The good news is – the extended forecast features some warmer weather. We’ll be back in the 60s next week, with calmer skies too. Mostly sunny to partly sunny skies are expected through Wednesday.

Enjoy the cool weekend!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

