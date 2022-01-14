BLOG: A soaking rain, and 45 mph+ wind gusts Sunday

Sunday will be a windy and soggy day for us in Hampton Roads. Outside of our area will see the worst of the weather. We will see the rain move in during the morning and continue into the afternoon. Some of us might see some snow. In the video above (5:32) I have everything I know and expect from the storm system now. In the model slide show, you can step through the Future Trak for Sunday.

For the cities that see snow falling in the morning. All of that should melt quickly as the rain takes over. For locations including Richmond and west, the heavy snow will stick around into the afternoon making travel difficult, and maybe impossible.

Highest snow totals to our west. Minor accumulations here.

This storm system will produce powerful wind gusts Sunday afternoon and evening. We might see gusts in excess of 55 mph for the OBX and Virginia Beach near the oceanfront.

The tidal flooding will create minor to moderate flooding Sunday evening at high tide. High tide Sunday is 8:20 pm. The water levels will drop by Monday as we will see winds out of the west draining the bay and inlets.

Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson