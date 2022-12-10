A cool weekend is expected across the area with temperatures Saturday only in the upper 40s to low 50s. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds Saturday with more clouds moving in overnight.

Sunday we’ll see more clouds but temperatures will be slightly warmer – in the mid 50s.

Why no rain chances this weekend? Well, there is limited moisture with any system heading our way. Additionally, our air is pretty dry. So any moisture that falls is evaporating as it falls through the drier air. We call this virga in meteorology. That’s why you may see a little bit of rain on your weather app/radar but it’s unlikely much of it makes it to the ground.

As high pressure builds into the area next week, we’ll see several dry days with below average temperatures. Highs on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will struggle to get to 50 degrees. Most spots will be in the upper 40s. Overnight, lows will fall into the 30s with some upper 20s possible inland.

Our next rain chance arrives late Wednesday night into Thursday of next week. Both of our models have rain overspreading the area with rainfall totals of around half an inch. Scattered rain showers are likely Thursday and a few could linger into Friday as well.

You may notice on this map a little bit of pink showing up. Tis the season to start watching for some wintry weather… At this time, it looks like higher chances for any wintry weather wil be confined to our north and west, but we’ll monitor the chances. Areas near Richmond could see a bit of wintry weather late in the week, but details are uncertain at this time. It could be more of a wintry mix than anything noteworthy.

I will say though, that the pattern through December looks interesting. We’re seeing an active southern stream which is bringing in moisture. If we can get that moisture to sync up with some cooler air from the north, we could see some chances for wintry weather at some point in December. Right now, there’s no specific system to track but stay tuned…

TIDES: Over the weekend, we’ll see slightly higher tide levels but shouldn’t see anything more than nuisance levels across Hampton Roads. Further south however, some overwash of NC 12 and higher than normal tides are also possible along the OBX, where there will be more of an impact from the swells and tides. High surf advisories are in effect for the OBX.

Hope you have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

