Blog: 2 More Rainy Days Before Nice Weather Returns.

Yesterday, we had scattered showers and thunderstorms over the region. It put down some heavy rain in places. Amounts have varied quite a bit.

(48 Hour Rainfall Totals)

We’ll see a lot of the same today. We did have a quieter start with only a few showers over North Carolina during the morning commute. However, we will develop more showers and storms today. A large area of thick humidity has poured into the region. Dew points are in the 70s. We also have an area of low pressure to our west. This will slowly move east today.

Regional Weather Map

There is a cold front near the low that will also steadily move east. Both of them will move through Saturday night. So we will stay muggy until then.

Muggy Meter

The showers and storms could be on the heavy side later today.

Future Trak (This Afternoon)

While I don’t think we’ll have widespread severe weather. There will be a few strong storms with heavy rain. There is a marginal risk for severe weather for the western half of the viewing area. Strong gusty winds will be the main threat. High temps will be in the low-mid 80s. The breeze won’t be as strong today. It will only run at 10-15mph out of the south. So you will notice that it will feel more muggy today.

Tomorrow we’ll have fairly quiet weather in the morning. We’ll be mostly cloudy with some spotty showers. Then in the afternoon we’ll have showers and storms firing up as those weather features that I mentioned earlier move in.

Future Trak (Tomorrow Afternoon)

We do have a marginal risk for severe weather tomorrow. High temps will be in the 80s again. We’ll finally dry out on Sunday. High temps will drop to the lower 70s (which is not bad, but a bit cool for the beach). We’ll stay dry Monday and Tuesday, but we may have a few showers return on Wednesday.

I mentioned that rain totals have varied quite a bit over the last 48 hours. They will vary quite a bit over the next 48 hours.

Rainfall Forecast

Don’t take those numbers too literally. A change of about 2 miles from one of the storms could dramatically change your number. They will be THAT scattered. Some of us will have a half an inch of rain. some of us will see up to 2 inches.

Lots of folks are looking forward to the drier weather, but I have had a couple of viewers say that they still need some rain. My yard is looking great! I could do without rain for a while.

Before I go. There is a cluster of thunderstorms (tropical disturbance) over the central Atlantic. It has a 50% chance of formation over the next 2-3 days. However, that one is likely to stay out to sea.

However, the models are starting to hint at a possible system developing over the Gulf of Mexico sometime next week. That’s pretty far out. So we’ll see. Stay tuned for updates!

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler