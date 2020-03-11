Blog: 2 Cooler Days Before A Warm & Showery Friday.

A cool front moved into the region this morning. It kicked off a batch of showers before sunrise, but they moved out to sea, and then we dried out. The front is dropping into North Carolina as I write this weather blog.

Regional Weather Map

Yesterday we topped off in the 70s. It was warm and windy. Today the wind won’t be nearly as strong (northeast 8-12mph). However, it will be a cooling onshore breeze. We had some breaks in the clouds this morning, but we’ll have increasing clouds today. High temps will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. There will be some isolated showers later in the day, but the rain chance will increase a bit more during the evening.

Future Trak (This Evening)

Tomorrow the front will linger over northeast North Carolina. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds with some isolated showers later in the day. High temps will be in the low-mid 60s.

By Friday the front will move back north as a warm front. We’ll warm up to the mid 70s again. It will be a bit more humid and breezy. A cold front will move in from the west, but it probably won’t move into Hampton Roads until the evening or overnight. We’ll have scattered showers on-and-off through the day with a higher chance for rain for the first half of the day. There could possibly even be a thunderstorm or two.

Unfortunately, we will cool down again over the weekend. Saturday doesn’t look too bad. Highs are aiming for the upper 50s with partly cloudy skies. However, the models show even cooler air on Sunday. They also show more clouds and some scattered rain showers returning. I still think we’ll start to see some of these warmer temperatures go into the weekend over the next couple of weeks. We just need a little more patience. The first official day of Spring is March 19th. That is the earliest it’s been in a long time.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler