NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Are you … ready for it? It’s just a question, but if you have a blank space in your calendar this New Years, you’re in luck. Nauticus is going to be bejeweled this New Years Day for SwiftFest on the Wisconsin.

Nauticus has a reputation for producing enchanted events that are something out of your wildest dreams. The event has Taylor Swift themed cocktails available for purchase and the singer’s hit songs playing all night. SwiftFest on the Wisconsin is a special themed night at WinterFest.

“We will be playing all of the eras throughout our campus at Swiftfest on the Wisconsin,” said Development Director Rehn West. “So, that means Mistletoe Marina, Nauticus, on the Battleship. Taylor Swift will be playing literally everywhere.”

So make the friendship bracelets, grab your favorite cardigan and red scarf, and hop in your getaway car down to Norfolk. Although the crews would love to meet you at midnight, the event runs from 5-9 p.m.

This morning, Nauticus announced the upcoming event.

On Dec. 13, Nauticus released an announcement asking people to stay tuned for a special announcement.

Long story short, it’s an event you’ll remember all too well.

Don’t miss the last weekend to visit Winterfest on the Wisconsin.

Click here to purchase tickets for the event. Visit winterfestonthewisconsin.com for more information.