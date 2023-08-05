PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads is hosting a Black Tie Gala on Sept. 1 at the Portsmouth Renaissance Hotel.

The event will be hosted by Dorian Finney-Smith, chair of Finney-Smith Foundation. General admission is $150 and VIP is $350, which includes a reception and meet and greet. The event starts at 6:30 p.m. for VIP and 7:30 p.m. for the Gala. CEO and chairman of T.D. Jakes Group will be the guest speaker.

People can purchase tickets here.

For more information, email HrBlackTieGala@gmail.com