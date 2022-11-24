PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The scenes of hundreds crowding the doors in the middle of the night for Black Friday doorbusters appear to have quietly faded into the history books.
This year, only a few major retailers will even open their doors before will kick off at 6 a.m. Instead, industry experts are warning that it’s during the middle of the day when peak crowds are expected to be out and about.
Nick Egelanian, founder and president of SiteWorks Retail, said he said the new approach to Black Friday is a positive.
“Most of the retailers are putting out promotional materials now that has black Friday pricing staged through the month,” Egelanian said. “We’re having a more rational approach to black Friday.”
Here are the hours of some of the major Hampton Roads retailers:
Patrick Henry Mall — Newport News
Black Friday: 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Lynnhaven Mall — Virginia Beach
Black Friday: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Greenbrier Mall — Chesapeake
Black Friday: 8 a.m.- 10 p.m.
Chesapeake Square Mall — Chesapeake
Black Friday: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
MacArthur Center — Norfolk
Black Friday 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Norfolk Premium Outlets
Black Friday: 6 a.m.. – 9 p.m.
Williamsburg Premium Outlets
Black Friday: 6 a.m.. – 9 p.m.
Military Circle Mall
11 a.m. – 8 p.m
Macy’s
Black Friday: 6 a.m. – 11 p.m.
J.C. Penney
Black Friday: 5 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Dillard’s
Black Friday: 9 a.m.-8 p.m.
Target
Black Friday: 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Kohl’s
Black Friday: 5 a.m. – 12 a.m.
Walmart
Black Friday: 6 a.m. – 11 p.m.
Dick’s Sporting Goods
Black Friday: 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Burlington Coat Factory
Black Friday: 7 a.m. – 12 a.m.
Ross Dress for Less – Norfolk Military Circle
Black Friday: 7 a.m. – 11 p.m.
Best Buy
Black Friday: 5 a.m. – 10 p.m.