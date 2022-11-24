PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The scenes of hundreds crowding the doors in the middle of the night for Black Friday doorbusters appear to have quietly faded into the history books.

This year, only a few major retailers will even open their doors before will kick off at 6 a.m. Instead, industry experts are warning that it’s during the middle of the day when peak crowds are expected to be out and about.

Nick Egelanian, founder and president of SiteWorks Retail, said he said the new approach to Black Friday is a positive.

“Most of the retailers are putting out promotional materials now that has black Friday pricing staged through the month,” Egelanian said. “We’re having a more rational approach to black Friday.”

Here are the hours of some of the major Hampton Roads retailers:

Patrick Henry Mall — Newport News

Black Friday: 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Lynnhaven Mall — Virginia Beach

Black Friday: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Greenbrier Mall — Chesapeake

Black Friday: 8 a.m.- 10 p.m.

Chesapeake Square Mall — Chesapeake

Black Friday: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

MacArthur Center — Norfolk

Black Friday 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Norfolk Premium Outlets

Black Friday: 6 a.m.. – 9 p.m.

Williamsburg Premium Outlets

Black Friday: 6 a.m.. – 9 p.m.

Military Circle Mall

11 a.m. – 8 p.m

Macy’s

Black Friday: 6 a.m. – 11 p.m.

J.C. Penney

Black Friday: 5 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Dillard’s

Black Friday: 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

Target

Black Friday: 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Kohl’s

Black Friday: 5 a.m. – 12 a.m.

Walmart

Black Friday: 6 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Black Friday: 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Burlington Coat Factory

Black Friday: 7 a.m. – 12 a.m.

Ross Dress for Less – Norfolk Military Circle

Black Friday: 7 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Best Buy

Black Friday: 5 a.m. – 10 p.m.