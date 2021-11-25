Black Friday 2021 hours for Hampton Roads shopping malls, department stores and outlets

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Black Friday 2021 will kick off at 5 a.m. for many major retailers in the Hampton Roads region, with the hope that there is enough supply to go around.

Supply chain struggles will be central to this holiday shopping season, with many retailers already facing months of back ordered products.

Nick Egelanian, founder and president of SiteWorks Retail, said it is one of the many reasons Black Friday deals have been rolled out earlier than ever before.

“We’ve never had a pandemic and a supply chain breakdown at the same time. This is an unprecedented year,” Egelanian said.

Major retailers known for their door busters — such as Target and Best Buy — opted to stay closed Thanksgiving Day again this year.

Egelanian thinks that could lead to a return of lines outside of stores early Friday morning.

“If you want a particular item and it is known to have supply issues. There is going to be a rush on those things when people think its there. So we are going to see that,” Egelanian said.

Here are the hours of some of the major Hampton Roads retailers:

Patrick Henry Mall — Newport News

Black Friday: 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Peninsula Town Center — Hampton

Black Friday: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Lynnhaven Mall — Virginia Beach

Black Friday: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Pembroke Mall — Virginia Beach

Black Friday: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Greenbrier Mall — Chesapeake

Black Friday: 7 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Chesapeake Square Mall — Chesapeake

Black Friday: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

MacArthur Center — Norfolk

Black Friday 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Norfolk Premium Outlets

Black Friday: 6 a.m.. – 9 p.m.

Williamsburg Premium Outlets

Black Friday: 6 a.m.. – 9 p.m.

Military Circle Mall

11 a.m. – 8 p.m

Macy’s

Black Friday: 6 a.m. – 12 a.m.

J.C. Penney

Black Friday: 5 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Dillard’s

Black Friday: 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

Target

Black Friday: 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Kohl’s

Black Friday: 5 a.m. – 12 a.m.

Nordstrom Rack

Black Friday: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Black Friday: 5 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Burlington Coat Factory

Black Friday: 7 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Ross Dress for Less – Norfolk Military Circle

Black Friday: 7 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Best Buy

Black Friday: 5 a.m. – 10 p.m.