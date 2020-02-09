Bill to allow Medicaid to cover cancer clinic treatment moves to Senate

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Currently, Illinois Medicaid is not guaranteed to cover clinical cancer treatment.

That would change is Senator Andy Manar’s bill gets passed into law. The bill would require the state to cover approved experimental treatment.

The bill passed out of committee on Wednesday, and now will head to the Senate floor. If it passes through both the House and Senate, Illinois will become the 14th state to make the change.

Most health insurance plans, including Medicare, cover these treatments. If the bill passes, Manar said it would not cost the state anymore money, since the clinical treatments cost similar amounts to the standard treatment.