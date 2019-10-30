Bikes for Fosters: Local couple collecting bikes for adoption day

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Next Monday will be a very special day for 30 kids and teens in Norfolk — because they are getting adopted.

The city is hosting a celebration as part of National Adoption Month, which is November.

A local couple is on a mission to make the day as special as possible. The big question: what do you give a kid who just got the priceless gift of being adopted?

Bill and Sharon Campbell have been involved in the City of Norfolk’s adoption day for the last 12 years. They are in charge of gifts for the kids and teens who have found their forever homes.

“It started with like animal crackers and zoo tickets and from there we just tried to do a little bit more every year,” Sharon Campbell said.

Three years ago, they decided to add bikes to the giveaway.

“The outburst is usually ‘wow’ and they’re so excited and they just want to run up and get on the bike,” Sharon said.

“Tunnel vision, just them and the bike, so it’s pretty cool,” said Bill. “That’s what makes it worthwhile, that’s the payment we receive.”

Bill volunteers with the City of of Norfolk’s Citizens Advisory Committee, which helps out with court-related causes. The group also coordinates the city’s adoption day celebration.

“It’s a culmination of basically the social workers and families working toward creating their forever homes,” Bill said.

They are hoping to raise $2,500 to buy 30 new bikes for kids as young as one and teens as old as 17.

Their deadline is Monday, November 4. They’ve already gotten some donations, but haven’t reached their goal.

“The outpouring of generosity has been pretty staggering,” said Bill. “Who can’t get behind something like this? There’s absolutely no controversy involved in families getting together.”

If they collect anything above their goal, they plan to give each kid a helmet. If you’d like to help, email them at bikesforfosters@gmail.com.