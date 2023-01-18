NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk and Williamsburg will join cities across the country in hosting Women’s March events on Sunday, January 22, the 50-year anniversary of Roe v. Wade.

Sunday’s events are called Bigger than Roe, after the Supreme Court overturned Roe and eliminated the constitutional right to an abortion. There’s also a national event at the Wisconsin Capitol on Sunday, ahead of a Wisconsin Supreme Court election that could overturn the state’s abortion ban.

“On January 22, 2023, the anniversary of Roe V Wade, as we mourn the loss of nearly 50 years of constitutional protections, we send another clear message,” the event’s organizers say. “The midterms were just the beginning. We are not going gently. We are taking our fight to every state house and every state legislator in this country. We are putting all politicians at every level of government on notice: If you come for our families, our freedoms, or our future, we are coming for your seat. Our movement is strong. Our movement is growing. Our movement is bigger than Roe.

The Norfolk event will go from noon to 2 p.m. at Waterside. You can RSVP here.

The Williamsburg event is from 3-4:30 p.m. at the Williamsburg/James City County General District Court on Monticello Avenue. You can RSVP here. The Williamsburg organizers say former Rep. Elaine Luria and Delegate Mike Mullin will be in attendance.